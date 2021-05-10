A few showers and storms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy, with a few showers early

Isolated showers and storms this afternoon

Cooler, dry weather through midweek

MONDAY

The front pushes through our area Monday bringing a chance of showers and even a few storms to the southeast. The best chance of rain will be in the mountains with more isolated activity to the east. We will see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs ranging in the 50s to the west and well into the 70s to the east. At this time, it looks like the severe weather risk stays just to our south.

It looks like the severe weather will stay mainly to our south. (WDBJ)

WALLOPS ROCKET LAUNCH

NASA’s suborbital rocket launch was scrubbed this weekend due to gusty conditions. It has now been pushed back to Monday evening. The rocket is scheduled to launch no earlier than 8:04 PM Monday evening with visibility all along the East Coast.

It appears that winds will be calmer and skies mostly clear for the launch so conditions may be fair this time around!

This specific rocket will release barium vapor clouds. NASA says to expect green to violet clouds after the vapor release. Though it may not be as vibrant as some of our morning rocket sightings lately, it should still be a cool sight!

Another chance tonight to launch the rocket. (WDBJ)

REST OF THE WEEK

After the front moves through Monday, quiet and cooler than average temperatures become the theme until a late week system moves back in. Highs will return to the 60s for many area this week thanks to an active weather pattern.

After a few stray showers and storms today we'll see more sunshine through Thursday. (WDBJ)

As for rain chances, it appears our next best chance of rain will come Thursday into Friday. Still, nothing looks to set in stone with this weather pattern.

