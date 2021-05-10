Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Association forming new support group for young caregivers

(AP)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alzheimer’s Association is starting a new support group designed for caregivers and other family members in their 20s and 30s who are impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Kayla Wynn takes care of her mother-in-law and her own family at the same time.

Wynn is planning to help lead the new Central and Western Virginia group.

There will be a discussion for those interested in joining the group Thursday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.

