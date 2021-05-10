Bedford County Sheriff’s Office applies for state homeland security grant funds

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office looks to make some upgrades in the future.

That will happen if they’re awarded some new grant funds.

They’ve applied for $224,000 in state homeland security money.

If awarded, they’d spend the money on new surveillance cameras, mobile lighting and other equipment.

“It would be a great asset to us because what’s in this grant is things that will protect our citizens out here or be able for us to be able to help our citizens,” said Mike Miller, sheriff.

The county’s board of supervisors will also take a look at that application Monday night.

