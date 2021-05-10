Brady’s Distillery to open in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s adult beverage scene is about to see some more options. The first distillery in the city since 1909 is coming soon.

Three brothers with a passion for creating good drinks and serving others decided to come together in this effort to bring something new to Roanoke. The distillery production site is located at 711 Pochantas Avenue in Northeast Roanoke, where the brothers will be producing distilled beverages, they hope, by the end of this summer.

“We’re finally able to see the three of us come together and put something together and see it through,” Tim Brady, Co-Owner and Head Distiller of Brady’s Distillery, said.

Brian and Andrew Brady have had this idea of opening up a distillery for years, but when Tim moved back to the area, the three brothers decided to put the idea into action and create Brady’s Distillery.

“We’re tremendously close and we have been, we’re all three Roanoke natives, they lived here their entire lives. I mentioned earlier, I went off to the military and when I decided to retire here, I knew the reason why I wanted to do it was to be back with my family,” Tim said.

And what better brother bonding then to create a business together that doesn’t already exist here in Roanoke.

“When we decided we were going to do a distillery, we knew right away that that sort of environment, where you taste a lot of farm to glass. . . we knew we wanted to capitalize on that,” Tim explained.

While the production site is off of Orange Avenue, the tasting room--with vodka, whiskey, bourbon, brandy and rum--will be coming to downtown Roanoke.

“We’ve been eyeing some locations downtown, some really nice locations that we think are really going to help us catch that good foot traffic that Roanoke has,” Tim said.

Folks can hang out or even buy a bottle. Tim says opening a business during the pandemic hasn’t come without some challenges.

“We’re seeing trade, we’re seeing issues getting glassware, our labels and our corks,” he said.

But the brothers are pushing forward and continuing to enhance their distilling skills while getting ready to open up to the community.

“We’re an awesome family, we’ve got a great support system, and we’re really hoping to see this through, and we’re hoping to bring something nice to Roanoke,” Tim said.

This production site is coincidentally just a street over from the last distillery to produce in Roanoke over a century ago.

