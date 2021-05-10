Advertisement

Brady’s Distillery to open in Roanoke

Brady's Distillery is opening up its production site, pictured here, off of Orange Avenue.
Brady's Distillery is opening up its production site, pictured here, off of Orange Avenue.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s adult beverage scene is about to see some more options. The first distillery in the city since 1909 is coming soon.

Three brothers with a passion for creating good drinks and serving others decided to come together in this effort to bring something new to Roanoke. The distillery production site is located at 711 Pochantas Avenue in Northeast Roanoke, where the brothers will be producing distilled beverages, they hope, by the end of this summer.

“We’re finally able to see the three of us come together and put something together and see it through,” Tim Brady, Co-Owner and Head Distiller of Brady’s Distillery, said.

Brian and Andrew Brady have had this idea of opening up a distillery for years, but when Tim moved back to the area, the three brothers decided to put the idea into action and create Brady’s Distillery.

“We’re tremendously close and we have been, we’re all three Roanoke natives, they lived here their entire lives. I mentioned earlier, I went off to the military and when I decided to retire here, I knew the reason why I wanted to do it was to be back with my family,” Tim said.

And what better brother bonding then to create a business together that doesn’t already exist here in Roanoke.

“When we decided we were going to do a distillery, we knew right away that that sort of environment, where you taste a lot of farm to glass. . . we knew we wanted to capitalize on that,” Tim explained.

While the production site is off of Orange Avenue, the tasting room--with vodka, whiskey, bourbon, brandy and rum--will be coming to downtown Roanoke.

“We’ve been eyeing some locations downtown, some really nice locations that we think are really going to help us catch that good foot traffic that Roanoke has,” Tim said.

Folks can hang out or even buy a bottle. Tim says opening a business during the pandemic hasn’t come without some challenges.

“We’re seeing trade, we’re seeing issues getting glassware, our labels and our corks,” he said.

But the brothers are pushing forward and continuing to enhance their distilling skills while getting ready to open up to the community.

“We’re an awesome family, we’ve got a great support system, and we’re really hoping to see this through, and we’re hoping to bring something nice to Roanoke,” Tim said.

This production site is coincidentally just a street over from the last distillery to produce in Roanoke over a century ago.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Botetourt County
Man taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
The 16-year-old had been missing since April 18th.
Roanoke women find missing teen from Norfolk living in the woods

Latest News

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office applies for state homeland security grant funds
A sign for a job fair in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg area labor force shrinks as job opportunities flourish
FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
Rainfall deficits are impressive given our recent wet months.
Monday, May 10 - Evening Outlook