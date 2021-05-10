Advertisement

Goodwill hosting job fair, job-seeking services

A pre-COVID instructor led course at the Roanoke Jobs Campus
A pre-COVID instructor led course at the Roanoke Jobs Campus(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys will host a Community Career & Resource Fair Saturday, May 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. outside at the Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus, at 2502 Melrose Avenue NW, Roanoke.

The fair is in conjunction with the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and Shiloh Baptist Church’s Fun Day at the Kiwanis Centennial Playground, beside the Melrose Library at the Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus.

Both events are free and open to the community.

Representatives with Goodwill say over 20 employers will be at the event recruiting for new employees.

The events will follow COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing, and face masks will be required for all attendees.

In addition, Goodwill is still hosting virtual career readiness courses in computer skills and resume building.

For more information on the events, click here.

