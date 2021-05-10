Lynchburg area labor force shrinks as job opportunities flourish

LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - In the Lynchburg area, fewer people are filing weekly unemployment claims now than at any point in the past year.

Despite this, some employers continue to cite challenges with getting positions filled.

One issue is a smaller labor force, which shrunk by almost 7,000 people last year.

“There could be a variety of reasons for that. It could have something to do with them needing to stay home to take care of a child or a loved one. It could be that they have some safety concerns about getting back into the workplace and maybe they’ve found a way to sustain themselves outside of the workforce,” said Tim Saunders, Virginia Career Works - Central Region business engagement and outreach coordinator.

Issues with workers being qualified for some jobs are also impacting hiring.

