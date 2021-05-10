Medina Spirit’s trainer says he never treated horse with betamethasone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results of this year’s Triple Crown may not be decided by just a horse race, a failed drug test is likely to also have an impact.

Trainer Bob Baffert says he never treated his horse with the anti-inflammatory medication.

Earlier today Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert told CBS News he didn’t know how the horse could have tested positive for betamethasone. Baffert says he never treated his horse with the anti-inflammatory medication.

“He’s never been treated, and that’s the scary part,” Baffert said. “I go, ‘how can that be?’ We don’t we didn’t treat him, or we that we don’t even use that. And it’s been horrible. I mean, it just a horrible feeling. That’s a trainer’s worst nightmare.”

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission released a statement that officials are investigating the medication test was conducted on Derby Day, May 1: “During the investigation, both the trainer and owner of the horse will be afforded due process, and opportunity to appeal.”

Meaning this process will take some time to play out.

For sports commentators, it’s another instance of a sport trying to clean up, but continuing to have problems.

“Here we go again,” said sports commentator Dick Gabriel. “It just seems like the sport can’t get out of its own way. And it couldn’t have come at a worse time, obviously, the Kentucky Derby. But this is also a time where racing is really striving for more transparency.”

If Medina is disqualified it would be the second derby winner in three years after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference in 2019.

Baffert has suggested he’s being targetted.

“That’s the only way it could happen if it was in it,” Baffert said. “If that’s the right horse, contamination is the only way because that horse was not treated by anybody.”

Last year, Baffert’s horse, Gamine, took third place at the Kentucky Oaks, but the track disqualified her after another positive result.

