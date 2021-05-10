National Salvation Army Week is taking place this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army of Roanoke is celebrating National Salvation Army Week running from May 10th through the 16th. Former President Dwight Eisenhower set aside this week in 1954 to allow the organization to thank and highlight all of their volunteers and donors.

The Salvation Army of Roanoke officials said the pandemic added challenges but the community came together to support them so they could continue to help others. The local Salvation Army has been feeding their homeless community, who were moved into a hotel, and are helping folks pay their utilities.

“It does really take a team to really have everything come together. Without the volunteers and donors, these programs really wouldn’t be where they are now. We really do want to set time aside to thank them,” Tesa Price-Clarke, Volunteer and Special Events Coordinator for the Salvation Army of Roanoke, said.

The Salvation Army has been in communities all around the world for the last 156 years.

