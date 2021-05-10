Advertisement

New Lexington police chief sworn in

New Lexington, Va., police chief Angela Greene is sworn in.
New Lexington, Va., police chief Angela Greene is sworn in.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday, the new police chief was sworn in.

Angela Greene comes to Lexington from being the chief in Portsmouth.

She was sworn in with a short ceremony in the circuit courtroom, and then presented with her badge by City Manager Jim Halasz.

”So this is an exciting time for all of us and I am so excited to be here and to continue all the great foundational work that the Lexington police department has already done with providing a safe community here and improving the quality of life,” Greene said in comments after the ceremony.

Greene starts her first day Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Botetourt County
Man taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
The 16-year-old had been missing since April 18th.
Roanoke women find missing teen from Norfolk living in the woods