New Lexington police chief sworn in

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday, the new police chief was sworn in.

Angela Greene comes to Lexington from being the chief in Portsmouth.

She was sworn in with a short ceremony in the circuit courtroom, and then presented with her badge by City Manager Jim Halasz.

”So this is an exciting time for all of us and I am so excited to be here and to continue all the great foundational work that the Lexington police department has already done with providing a safe community here and improving the quality of life,” Greene said in comments after the ceremony.

Greene starts her first day Tuesday.

