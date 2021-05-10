New Lexington police chief sworn in
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday, the new police chief was sworn in.
Angela Greene comes to Lexington from being the chief in Portsmouth.
She was sworn in with a short ceremony in the circuit courtroom, and then presented with her badge by City Manager Jim Halasz.
”So this is an exciting time for all of us and I am so excited to be here and to continue all the great foundational work that the Lexington police department has already done with providing a safe community here and improving the quality of life,” Greene said in comments after the ceremony.
Greene starts her first day Tuesday.
