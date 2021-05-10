Opponents say name change to W&L for Washington and Lee University unsatisfactory to all

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new suggestion has come up in the debate over changing the name of Washington and Lee University.

As the school’s board of trustees moves toward a decision in reaction to demands that Robert E. Lee’s name be removed from the school, the suggestion of calling it simply W and L -- a common shorthand for the name -- has been made.

However, opponents to the name change say they think that is a compromise that would satisfy neither side.

”W and L would just appear to be erasing the names of George Washington and Robert E. Lee,” said Neely Young, Vice President of The Generals Redoubt. “And we suspect that from the other side, those who want to change the name, they will see the name of W and L University as simply hiding the names.”

A decision is expected to be announced in June.

