Police officer who shot man in car charged with murder

Bristol, Virginia Police Officer Jonathan Brown
Bristol, Virginia Police Officer Jonathan Brown(Bristol PD)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) - A police officer in Virginia has been indicted on a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in a vehicle near a motel.

A prosecutor says Bristol police Officer Jonathan Brown was released on a $25,000 bond after he turned himself in to the Virginia State Police.

Don Caldwell, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Roanoke, Virginia, says Brown was indicted on charges of murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle in the March 30 shooting death of 31-year-old Jonathen Kohler, of Bristol, Tennessee.

