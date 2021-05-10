Advertisement

Sheetz announces $2 per hour wage increase and summer stimulis program

Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8...
Open interviews will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at all Sheetz locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ/Sheetz News Release) - Convenience store chain Sheetz has announced a $2 per hour wage increase for all its 18,000 store employees. The increase goes into into effect May 21, 2021. The increase, which the company says is permanent, equates to a $50 million annual investment, coming on the heels of the company’s $28.5 million investment in store employee wages announced in February.

Sheetz also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program to provide store employees an additional $1 per hour wage increase from May 21, 2021 until September 23, 2021.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Sheetz is actively hiring for more than 2,000 positions.

Sheetz is a family owned and operated chain with more than 600 stores across the Mid-Atlantic

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Botetourt County
Man taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
The 16-year-old had been missing since April 18th.
Roanoke women find missing teen from Norfolk living in the woods

Latest News

Alzheimer’s Association forming new support group for young caregivers
Bristol, Virginia Police Officer Jonathan Brown
Police officer who shot man in car charged with murder
Grown Here at Home: Farm Offers Apprenticeships
Economic development announcement at White Mill in Danville
Danville announces agreement to redevelop White Mill