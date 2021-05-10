Advertisement

Two men killed in Carroll County crash

By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two people dead in Carroll County.

The crash happened just after midnight May 8 on Route 52, less than a mile north of Sunny Side Road.

The driver of a Ford Fusion was moving through a curve in the southbound lane, went over the center line and ran off the left side of the road. The car hit an embankment, overturned and struck a tree.

The driver, 29-year-old Christopher S. Fugitt of Hillsville, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The passenger, 48-year-old Jarrett L. Hand, of Hickory, North Carolina, also died at the scene.

