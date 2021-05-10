VDH reports 336 new COVID cases Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 666,986 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 10, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 336 from the 666,650 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 539 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,722,434 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from 6,679,522 Saturday. 46.7% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 34.6% are fully vaccinated. Monday’s numbers have not been released yet.

7,181,225 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 4.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 4.4% on Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 10,902 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,895 reported Sunday.

751 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 779 reported Sunday. 55,115 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

