Advertisement

Washington and Lee University to give name decision in June

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Washington and Lee University is expected to reveal whether or not it will change its name in June, nearly a year after a committee was formed to evaluate the school’s ties to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Roanoke Times reports that the board of trustees’ rector announced the deadline in an email to the campus community last week.

The university formed a committee in July to research and make a recommendation on dropping Lee’s name.

The Civil War general was an early president of the school and is buried on campus.

A majority of faculty supported the change in a vote last summer.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being ejected from vehicle along Rt. 11 in Botetourt County
Man taken to hospital after early morning Roanoke shooting
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert
File-In this photo taken May 6, 2021, with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink...
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
The 16-year-old had been missing since April 18th.
Roanoke women find missing teen from Norfolk living in the woods

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
Job market for new grads: Much hiring but much competition
Northside bus drivers enjoy free pizza at an appreciation event held for them.
Northside High School holds pizza party appreciation event for its bus drivers
The International Space Station
Green Bank students talk to space station
The production features teen actors sharing stories addressing mental illness that will tour...
Bringing the stigma of mental health “Out of the Shadows”