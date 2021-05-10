Danville announces agreement to redevelop White Mill

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones joined with other local officials Monday to announced a multi-use White Mill project, which will initially feature 110,000 square feet of commercial space and 150 apartments. Another 100 apartments will be added in a future phase.

According to the announcement, the joint venture between the Danville Industrial Development Authority and The Alexander Company include other components, such as an easement over approximately 1.12 acres of land fronting the Dan River for the extension of the Riverwalk trail; plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature; and plans to restore the covered bridge that spans the river from the north side of the White Mill building to the former Long Mill site.

“This is a transformational project for our city, and it is only fitting that we make this announcement nearly 100 years after construction was completed on this building, which served as Dan River Mill No. 8, but we know better simply as the White Mill,” Mayor Jones said. “With this partnership in place, we celebrate new life for this historic building that will serve us for the next 100 years.”

The city said permitting and preparation of bids will begin immediately, with a completion date targeted for summer 2023, the same time of completion as the casino resort coming to the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in Schoolfield.

The Alexander Company - a specialist in urban redevelopment and historic preservation - has been studying the best use of the White Mill building and property.

