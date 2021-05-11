Advertisement

ABC7 Sarasota meteorologist has best excuse for being late: an alligator

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7′s morning meteorologist John Scalzi is normally incredibly punctual. So, when he texted his morning producer he was running late, he had a legitimate reason.

Scalzi had opened his door to find an alligator hanging out in his front lawn. When he attempted to walk around the back of the house, he explained, the alligator attempted to follow him around the side of his house.

His newspaper delivery person also saw the gator and called police, who came to the scene to assist with the removal of the alligator from the property. He eventually made it to work unscathed.

Our morning meteorologist told our producers he was running late this morning. When asked why...he sent this video. Only in Florida. #PoorScalzi

Posted by ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

It is gator mating season so it is normal to see more of these creatures roaming around. If you see an alligator in a place where it could be a danger to people or pets , contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AAA Gas Prices-5.10.21
AAA addresses fuel availability during pipeline shutdown
The back four acres of the 11 acre property that Jim Cherney bought back in 2018, is where the...
Old Happy’s site set to bring back flea market
Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Botetourt County
Bristol, Virginia Police Officer Jonathan Brown
Police officer who shot man in car charged with murder
Glenn Youngkin, running for Virginia governor
Youngkin defeats Snyder in Virginia GOP governor race

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Baffert: Antifungal meds given to Medina Spirit had steroid
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
‘Monster’: 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths
Rep. Elise Stefanik set to rise GOP Ranks
Rep. Elise Stefanik set to rise GOP Ranks