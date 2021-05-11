After nearly two years, Salem Red Sox return

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been almost two years since the Salem Red Sox have played at their home field, and it has been 614 days since fans have been in the stands.

“Opening day is always special,” said Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence.

In his 20 years working with the Salem Red Sox, Lawrence says this day has been one of the most exciting.

“The first time in 20 months that we’ve played baseball, and you know, I-- we’re all ecstatic to be back and I know our fans are, as well as the players will certainly show that on the field,” said Lawrence.

The team is in its 13th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate, but also is entering a season of playing during a pandemic.

“So when you come in the ballpark, we’re going to ask that you have a mask on,” said Lawrence.

The ballpark can still seat around 4,000 fans, but some seats are zip-tied for social distancing between groups.

“If you’re actively eating or drinking at your seat and you don’t have to wear one but otherwise, we do want you to wear one. When you walk in throughout the ballpark,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says missing last season was disappointing, but he is hopeful this year—everything they’ve done will give fans many reasons to come out.

“We’re kind of starting off the season with a bang,” said Lawrence.

The Salem Red Sox game times are set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

The 2021 home schedule boasts 10 weekend series, including Memorial Day Weekend, with a league-wide off day every Monday. All series are six games, running Tuesday through Sunday.

