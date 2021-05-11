Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be free, official says

Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler...
Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine will be free if needed, a White House COVID-19 response team official said Tuesday.

David Kessler, the chief science officer, made that statement in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Vaccine manufacturers have previously said that their vaccines may need booster doses within about a year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AAA Gas Prices-5.10.21
AAA addresses fuel availability during pipeline shutdown
The back four acres of the 11 acre property that Jim Cherney bought back in 2018, is where the...
Old Happy’s site set to bring back flea market
Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Botetourt County
Bristol, Virginia Police Officer Jonathan Brown
Police officer who shot man in car charged with murder
Glenn Youngkin, running for Virginia governor
Youngkin defeats Snyder in Virginia GOP governor race

Latest News

Kassandra Mendoza said she held her daughter in her arms as the little girl took her last...
6-year-old killed at Texas car club event
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Baffert: Antifungal meds given to Medina Spirit had steroid
A Florida meteorologist was late to work Tuesday because an alligator was outside his front door.
ABC7 Sarasota meteorologist has best excuse for being late: an alligator
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
‘Monster’: 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths