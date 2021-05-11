Advertisement

Covington public works on a “Pothole Blitz”

By Bruce Young
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, it’s springtime and that means pothole repair.

The city announced a “Pothole Blitz” this week when public works is out to get rid of those annoying bumps in the road caused by winter ice, plowing, and refreezing.

”So we started yesterday, on Monday, with our pothole blitz week,” said Public Works Director Allen Dressler. “And in two days we’re pushing a hundred potholes and about ten tons of asphalt.”

But they have plenty more, and plans to get rid of them all, including any that you might see in Covington.

Public Works wants to know, and you can call to tell them at (540) 965-6321 or (540) 965-6322.

