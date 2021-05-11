Cucci’s reopens as founder still in ICU

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Popular Covington restaurant Cucci’s reopened Tuesday after being closed for about a week.

It was a busy day there after the family had put everything on hold when patriarch Victor Cucci checked into the hospital with the corona virus.

The family said he is in ICU on a ventilator, but has been showing signs of improvement.

They are grateful for the strong show of support from the community, including a big get well card for people to sign in the restaurant’s lot where Victor normally parked his truck.

The family has been keeping in touch with Facetime calls, and say he has shown signs of reacting even under anesthesia.

