Former Rockbridge Co. jail superintendent sentenced to more than 4 years in prison

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Rockbridge County Jail superintendent was sentenced Tuesday to four years and three months in federal prison for charges related to federal civil rights violations and public corruption.

62-year-old John Marshall Higgins was convicted following a six-day bench trial in 2020 of three counts of deprivation of civil rights for denying medical care to an inmate and failing to protect two inmates from physical abuse; one count of conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud; and two counts of mail and honest services fraud for accepting things of value in exchange for engaging in official acts.

“Higgins violated the public trust placed in him as jail superintendent. He repeatedly interfered with certain sentences handed down by Virginia courts, taking matters into his own hands by allowing the abuse of certain inmates, but treating another inmate favorably to enrich himself,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said today. “As the court found today, this conduct was simply egregious and went on for years. Today’s significant sentence ought to serve as a deterrent to any public servant who may be tempted to carry out the administration of justice with anything less than fairness under the law. I thank the FBI, the Virginia State Police, the Rockbridge County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the prosecution team for their tireless work to bring Higgins to justice.”

According to trial evidence, Higgins’ failure to protect an inmate from physical abuse by other inmates led to injury. He was made aware of abusive conduct toward certain inmates on multiple occasions and did nothing to prevent it. On one occasion, he refused to allow an inmate with potentially serious injuries to be seen by a physician for three days. The inmate was only given medical care after other staff members sent the individual to a hospital emergency room.

Evidence also showed Higgins agreed to accept valuables from family and friends of an inmate in exchange for providing preferential treatment to the inmate. Friends and family gave at least $3,000 in payments and other items to a scholarship fund operated by Higgins and his family. In exchange, the inmate - who had been ordered to serve a three year sentence at the Department of Corrections for vehicular manslaughter - received significant privileges while at the jail, such as unsupervised contact visits with family and friends at the jail and at a farm located in the county and ice cream deliveries. Higgins upgraded the cable package at the jail at the inmate’s request and granted him unfettered access to jail facilities and his own personal office. Finally, at Higgins’ direction, the inmate was never sent to the DOC to serve his sentence.

“The responsibility of investigating federal Civil Rights and Color of Law violations rests with the FBI, regardless of an individual’s status amongst our community or law enforcement affiliation,” Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador of the FBI’s Richmond Division said. “In his official capacity, Mr. Higgins turned a blind-eye to the medical needs and security of inmates while profiting personally by helping another. A clear abuse of his position, and catalyst for mistrust in law enforcement - which cannot and should not be tolerated. We are fully committed to protecting the rights of all citizens, and appreciate the partnership of the Virginia State Police, the Rockbridge County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Western District of Virginia, United States Attorney’s Office during this investigation.”

The jail’s former head nurse, Gary Andrew Hassler, was also convicted as part of the investigation. He was convicted on one count of impeding a federal investigation into civil rights violations at the jail by falsifying a document. Trial evidence showed that on March 5, 2017, Hassler falsified a document to claim an inmate had refused medical care. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day of imprisonment.

The FBI and the Virginia State Police investigated the case, with the assistance of the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for Rockbridge County.

