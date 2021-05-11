Harrisonburg Fire Department discusses Hurricane Preparedness Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - National and local emergency management officials are reminding everyone to get prepared for severe weather during National Hurricane Preparedness Week, which takes place from May 9 through May 15, 2021.

Paul Helmuth with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says even though we don’t live on the coast, we are still affected by hurricanes.

“High winds, wind damage, that flooding that could occur, power outages that occur. Make sure that you have the ability to be able to be prepared in your home for up to several days without power if we have some sort of tropical event that comes over the Valley,” Helmuth said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) recommends a seven-step plan that includes completing a written plan in case of an emergency, assembling disaster supplies and strengthening your home.

It’s not just those along the coast that can experience significant, life-threatening impacts. Evaluate what you need to do to protect your home and family now, before the first storm of the season even forms. https://t.co/ECwjfhTtDd #HurricanePrep #GetReadyVA pic.twitter.com/DpNfHKjQ0X — Virginia Department of Emergency Management (@VDEM) May 10, 2021

“What kind of hazards do you have associated with your property? Does your property flood? Do you have water entryways in your house that normally occur? So you can be prepared for that. Do you live in an area where there are a lot of power outages?” Helmuth added.

It’s the start of National Hurricane Preparedness Week!

It only takes one storm to change your life and community. Learn more this week on how you can prepare for tropical cyclones. 🌀 https://t.co/CBJXRfOo3l #HurricanePrep #GetReadyVA pic.twitter.com/RjZnapgpQh — Virginia Department of Emergency Management (@VDEM) May 10, 2021

As for supplies, VDEM says to pack enough food for three days and any prescriptions you may have. Batteries and phone charges are also vital.

Read more ways to get prepared from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management by clicking here.

