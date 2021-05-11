Increasing sunshine today with cool temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold front brings much cooler air this week

Shower chances minimal until Thursday

Warming up by the weekend

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Behind our early-week cold front, look for a few stray showers early this morning, but we’ll follow that up with increasing sunshine. Afternoon highs will return to the 60s for many area this week with Tuesday likely being the warmest day of the week. Many mountain hometowns may struggle to get out of the 50s on Wednesday.

WALLOPS ROCKET LAUNCH

NASA’s suborbital rocket launch was scrubbed this weekend due to gusty conditions. It has now been pushed back to Monday evening. The rocket is scheduled to launch no earlier than 8:04 PM Monday evening with visibility all along the East Coast.

It appears that winds will be calmer and skies mostly clear for the launch so conditions may be fair this time around!

This specific rocket will release barium vapor clouds. NASA says to expect green to violet clouds after the vapor release. Though it may not be as vibrant as some of our morning rocket sightings lately, it should still be a cool sight!

Another chance tonight to launch the rocket. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

It appears our next best chance of showers will come late Thursday into Friday morning. Even then, it likely won’t appear as widespread soakers. Instead, scattered showers which won’t put a dent in our rainfall deficit for the month.

Any showers taper off early Friday with partial clearing expected along with highs in the 60s.

THE WEEKEND

By the weekend, a southwest wind will help bring afternoon highs back to the 70s for many areas. While the weekend starts dry, there are still some discrepancies in the models regarding the timing of our next front. A faster timing may bring more unsettled weather late in the weekend. We’ll know more as the week progresses.

