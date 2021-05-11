Large-scale vaccine events end May 18 in the NRV

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District continues to see coronavirus cases trend down while vaccines are going up.

Anyone 16 years or older can now walk into vaccine clinics when they happen each day without an appointment, but you are encouraged to schedule one if possible.

Children 16 and 17 years old need to have a parent’s permission to get the vaccine.

District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell said with these trends we can look forward to a more normal summer.

“I think we kind of have to look at normal being in context and maybe a little bit of a new definition, certainly, I would hope that people continue to practice some of the things that we know work they should stay home when they’re sick.”

Large-scale vaccine clinics will wrap up next Tuesday at Lane Stadium, shifting into smaller events at area pharmacies and health departments.

