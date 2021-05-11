Lynchburg Hillcats on deck with new players, new manager and fans back in seats for 2021 season

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a year of firsts for the Lynchburg Hillcats.

It’s the first time fans are back in the seats since before the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first time many players will take the diamond in the hill city.

And it’s a first time managing here for Dennis Malave.

Malave and many others in Lynchburg are on deck and ready to take a swing this season after coronavirus canceled last season.

“I’m gonna treat every single day like it is my first day, my first opportunity. Every single day is a privilege to wake up and prepare yourself to come to a baseball game,” said Malave.

For fans to actually see those games happening is a big step forward for the Hillcats.

“That’s what we do this for. Obviously we do it for the players to develop, but we also do it because we absolutely love the fans. We love Lynchburg and I think this is a community that is really proud of baseball,” said Maura Sheridan, Lynchburg Hillcats director of broadcasting and media relations.

Fans chimed in on the new season buzz as well.

“It’s really been awesome just to come out here, see all these people just taking in the smells and the sounds of everything. It’s been cool to get back to it,” said Zachary Hunter.

“I’ve been at school and kinda cooped up in the way that they do that but it’s pretty awesome to be up here out seeing the world, seeing games, fun stuff like this,” said Mordecai Jordan.

And for the players, this year of firsts doesn’t stop there.

Pitcher Lenny Torres hasn’t seen the mound since an injury pulled him out of play in 2018.

He’s been using the time off to build himself up for his Lynchburg debut.

“I’ve been taking it every day, just one step closer to my first game, so, the three years, I just treat it every day as like, every day I could get better. Like I’m using this to get better for my first chance finally at an affiliate,” said Torres.

Fellow Hillcats newcomer Christian Cairo will also make his Lynchburg debut this season, saying it’s all about easing back in with the talent on the roster.

“All of us have talent here and we’ve all worked really hard to be here and at that point we just kind of let it happen on the field and not focus on results right away,” said Cairo.

But despite this team being young, the club is fired up and ready to play anyone, including the rival Salem Red Sox.

Malave says his team will be giving 100% every single pitch.

“One thing they’re gonna know about us is that we’re gonna be ready to play and compete every single pitch until the very last pitch and hopefully, we’ll be the ones that’ll be giving a high-five,” said Malave.

The Hillcats got their season started last week in a series against the Fredericksburg Nationals, claiming a 6-0 shutout.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.