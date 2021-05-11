Advertisement

Man arrested in Martinsville on multiple charges, including second-degree murder

Courtesy BTW21
Courtesy BTW21(BTW21)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted out of Rocky Mount on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, was arrested Monday on the 700 block of Forest Street.

According to Martinsville Police, Richard Lee Hannon Jr. was arrested after answering his door, and is being held at the Martinsville City Jail until further notice.

The United States Marshals Service obtained the warrant, while State Police executed it and took the man into custody.

