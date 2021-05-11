Advertisement

McDonald’s changing its coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is teaming up with the White House to spread the message on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The fast-food chain is redesigning its coffee cups to feature the slogan “We Can Do This,” which was created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will be printed on roughly 50 million cups.

McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.
McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.(Source: McDonald's via CNN)

The cups will also feature the website address vaccines.gov, where people can go to find nearby appointments and gather safety information.

Customers should start seeing the redesigned cups in July.

The promotion is slated to last several weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AAA Gas Prices-5.10.21
Virginia likely to see limited fuel availability with pipeline shutdown
Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Botetourt County
The back four acres of the 11 acre property that Jim Cherney bought back in 2018, is where the...
Old Happy’s site set to bring back flea market
Bristol, Virginia Police Officer Jonathan Brown
Police officer who shot man in car charged with murder
Glenn Youngkin, running for Virginia governor
Youngkin defeats Snyder in Virginia GOP governor race

Latest News

Victor Hugo Cuevas was arrested in connection with a loose tiger, but the man's attorney said...
Man arrested for loose tiger in Houston; attorney says tiger is someone else's
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
McConnell leads GOP in attack on Democrats’ voting rights bill
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
A swarm of honeybees on a Nassau County-owned property is growing by the day.
Honeybees take over home, yard in New York
Though the Pacific football fish itself is quite common it's hardly ever found outside their...
Visitor finds unusual ‘football fish’ washed up on shore at Calif. park