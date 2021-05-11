New Lexington police chief hopes to have a greater impact in a smaller city

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In a still undecorated office on her first day of work, Lexington Police Chief Angela Greene said she’s looking forward to the quieter life of a small town after spending her previous career in bigger cities.

“It seems that I continue to move more towards a smaller, intimate community than Portsmouth and now here in Lexington,” Greene said.

She faced controversy after the Portsmouth Police Department charged several politicians following attacks on Confederate statues there. That controversy ultimately led to her being fired.

“It’s doesn’t matter what political party, what political affiliation, what the topic is or hot topic is at the time,” she said of the arrests. “It’s about following the law at the time.”

“It was a difficult time for the city and for the chief and that department,” said Jim Halasz, Lexington’s City Manager.

He said he had no fears about hiring Greene.

“As I interviewed her personally, talked about what she experienced, I was very confident that she had done all she could,” Halasz explained.

And now, she gets to turn her gaze to her plans for the future in a smaller community where she feels she can have a greater effect because of the low crime rate.

“I don’t have to put as much work into it because of the community already working with the police department,” the new chief said. “I can focus more on building these relationships and enhancing and creating new relationships with the community.”

It’s the answer that she said at her swearing in that she gets asked: why Lexington?

“I wanted to be a police officer ever since I was young because I always wanted to help people,” Greene said. “And it’s not just help and then leave the area, I like to be able to know that if I help a child in need that what I did didn’t just stop that day.”

