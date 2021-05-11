New River Community College and Radford University celebrate inaugural Bridge Program

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Community College and Radford University held a ‘different’ kind of graduation celebration.

They’re celebrating the first class to complete their Bridge Program.

It is a program providing support for students as they transition from high school to college.

The students take classes at Radford and the NRCC in hopes of enrolling at the university full-time.

“It really shows that they have persistence, perseverance and grit, it shows that no matter what’s in front of them, they’re able to overcome those challenges, they took advantage of the resources, and they really made something of a very special program to help their success,” said James Cabiness Director for Major Exploration at Radford University.

Radford and the NRCC hope to continue the program in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.