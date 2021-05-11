Advertisement

Not a problem, yet: local gas distributors watch fallout from pipeline shutdown

Of the five gas stations in the Roanoke area WDBJ7 checked with, only one saw issues because of...
Of the five gas stations in the Roanoke area WDBJ7 checked with, only one saw issues because of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. Managers said panic buying, not supply problems, were to blame.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stop at a gas station in Roanoke, and chances are the fuel is still flowing. Three days after the Colonial Gas pipeline, the main gasoline supplier for much of the east coast, shut down, the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas are seeing a limited impact.

“Right now, I don’t think it’s a problem,” said Drake Watts, Vice President of Watts Petroleum, which supplies gas, propane, and other products across Bedford, Lynchburg and Alta Vista.

Watts gets his gas - like many distributors in the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas - from another pipeline, the Plantation Pipeline, which was unaffected by this weekend’s hack.

“Colonial pipeline doesn’t go into Roanoke, but it goes into Greensboro and it goes into Richmond,” said Watts.

WDBJ7 checked in with five gas stations around the Roanoke area Monday. Of the five, only one had seen supply issues because of the shutdown. Managers there blamed those shortages not on delivery problems, but surge of panic buying from customers.

In a release Monday evening, Colonial says its currently working on “an incremental process” to get service restored “in a phased approach.” One of Colonial’s lines, from Greensboro, N.C., to Woodbine, Md., “is operating under manual control for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available,” according to the company.

While that’s not causing major problems for the Roanoke area, Drake Watts says there have been some ripple effects.

“What product there is available in Roanoke, we’re finding that it’s being allocated, so our trucks can only get a certain amount a day before they just close it off and they have to start again tomorrow,” he said.

But Watts warns if the Colonial issue drags on, some customers could see some problems when they head to the pump.

“Depending on how long this goes on, a couple days from now, we will probably start seeing some outages at gas stations before we can get some product there,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being thrown from vehicle in Botetourt County
AAA Gas Prices-5.10.21
Virginia likely to see limited fuel availability with pipeline shutdown
Bristol, Virginia Police Officer Jonathan Brown
Police officer who shot man in car charged with murder
The back four acres of the 11 acre property that Jim Cherney bought back in 2018, is where the...
Old Happy’s site set to bring back flea market
Glenn Youngkin, running for Virginia governor
Youngkin defeats Snyder in Virginia GOP governor race

Latest News

Large-scale vaccine clinics will wrap up next Tuesday at Lane Stadium.
Large-scale vaccine events end May 18 in the NRV
The city has taken its first step toward increasing tax on cigarettes and tobacco products.
Radford City looks to increase cigarette, tobacco tax
Courtesy BTW21
Man arrested in Martinsville on multiple charges, including second-degree murder
Alzheimer's Aid Caregivers Among The Youth
Alzheimer's Aid Caregivers Among The Youth