Not a problem, yet: local gas distributors watch fallout from pipeline shutdown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stop at a gas station in Roanoke, and chances are the fuel is still flowing. Three days after the Colonial Gas pipeline, the main gasoline supplier for much of the east coast, shut down, the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas are seeing a limited impact.

“Right now, I don’t think it’s a problem,” said Drake Watts, Vice President of Watts Petroleum, which supplies gas, propane, and other products across Bedford, Lynchburg and Alta Vista.

Watts gets his gas - like many distributors in the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas - from another pipeline, the Plantation Pipeline, which was unaffected by this weekend’s hack.

“Colonial pipeline doesn’t go into Roanoke, but it goes into Greensboro and it goes into Richmond,” said Watts.

WDBJ7 checked in with five gas stations around the Roanoke area Monday. Of the five, only one had seen supply issues because of the shutdown. Managers there blamed those shortages not on delivery problems, but surge of panic buying from customers.

In a release Monday evening, Colonial says its currently working on “an incremental process” to get service restored “in a phased approach.” One of Colonial’s lines, from Greensboro, N.C., to Woodbine, Md., “is operating under manual control for a limited period of time while existing inventory is available,” according to the company.

While that’s not causing major problems for the Roanoke area, Drake Watts says there have been some ripple effects.

“What product there is available in Roanoke, we’re finding that it’s being allocated, so our trucks can only get a certain amount a day before they just close it off and they have to start again tomorrow,” he said.

But Watts warns if the Colonial issue drags on, some customers could see some problems when they head to the pump.

“Depending on how long this goes on, a couple days from now, we will probably start seeing some outages at gas stations before we can get some product there,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.