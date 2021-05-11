Rate of positive COVID tests in VA at 4.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 667,586 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 11, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 600 from the 666,986 reported Monday, a larger increase than the 336 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,789,297 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from 6,722,434 Sunday. 47.1% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 35.1% are fully vaccinated. Tuesday’s numbers have not yet been released.

7,194,250 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 4.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 4.3% on Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 10,919 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,902 Monday.

741 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 751 reported Monday. 55,354 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

