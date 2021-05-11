Roanoke Police in need of recruits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve got what it takes to protect and serve your community, the Roanoke Police Department wants you to apply.

“We have a high need for officers, very much so, our vacancies are very high honestly between retirements and people leaving,” says Sgt. Ben Masters Assistant Academy Director at the Roanoke Police Department. “I think everybody’s feeling that pain across the state, probably nation as well.”

Interested applicants must complete an online exam, currently offered on a weekly basis, and two phases of an agility test.

The test includes a 100-yard shuttle run, with a time limit of 24.4 seconds.

Recruits get a brief break to recover before then running through an obstacle course within 90 seconds.

“Climbing through a window, going over a five-foot wall, the sprinting a total of 150 yards worth of running, the hand-eye coordination at the end you pass your hand through the small hole without hitting the sides, the low crawl, all of the obstacles are something that a police officer could very likely come across in their performance of their normal duties,” says Loren Ford, a Wellness Coordinator with the academy.

Unlike many other departments, cadets can technically start work before the academy begins.

“We pre-hire you, as soon as you’re ready to be hired and you can start we’ll give you some tasks throughout the department as well as start working out ahead of time.,” explains Sgt. Masters. “You’re a full employee so you’re getting a full salary, full benefits up until the academy starts, and through the academy as well.”

Throughout those 26-28 weeks, instructors say they’ll work with cadets to make sure they’re prepared before they hit the streets.

“Most people get into this from a need for service from one way or the other whether it’s to serve their community, to help people,” adds Sgt. Masters. “We try and hire anybody and everybody that we can, the more diverse our police department, the better we can serve our community.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.