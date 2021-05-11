Sabrina’s Place in need of funding
May. 11, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sabrina’s Place, the region’s only free, supervised visitation and custody exchange location is in desperate need of funding.
TAP’s Director of Housing and Human Services says this is due to a lack of previously allocated government funding.
The location currently has a waitlist of anywhere between five to ten families at a time, which is something staff are hoping to see change once they are able to accommodate a larger capacity.
