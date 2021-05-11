Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for woman missing out of Henry County

By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Tuesday for Catherine Vernon Stone, 65, who was last seen on Old Liberty Drive Monday evening.

Stone stands at 5-feet-5 inches and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown/blonde hair.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Chevy Impala with VA plates: VNX-8534 on her way to Leesburg, VA.

The woman suffers from a cognitive impairment which puts a threat on her safety, according to State Police.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 276-638-8751 and see more here.

