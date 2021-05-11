Advertisement

Trump endorses Youngkin for governor

Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin brought his campaign to Lynchburg Tuesday afternoon.(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s race for Governor.

Youngkin was named the Republican nominee after votes were counted from the weekend Republican convention in Virginia.

Trump offered this statement:

“Congratulations to Glenn Youngkin for winning the Republican nomination for Governor of Virginia. Glenn is pro-Business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America, he knows how to make Virginia’s economy rip-roaring, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Glenn is running against Bill Clinton’s longtime enabler, Terry McAuliffe. Terry McAuliffe was the Clintons’ bagman in more ways than one, from the cover-ups to the get-rich-quick schemes, and his deals with Communist China look suspicious. He was responsible for many of the problems Virginia currently has. Virginia doesn’t need the Clintons or the Communist Chinese running the state, so say no to Terry McAuliffe, and yes to Patriot Glenn Youngkin!”

Democrats hold a primary to elect their nominee in June; former Governor McAuliffe has a substantial lead in polls.

