SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The 28th Annual Golf Tournament supporting the Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke is set for Friday, May 14.

It will be at Hidden Valley County Club, with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

