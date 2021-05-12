Advertisement

Amherst Co. pie shop owner dies at 104

Miss Mary Woodruff passed away May 11, 2021 at the age of 104.
Miss Mary Woodruff passed away May 11, 2021 at the age of 104.(Woodruff's Store: Cafe and Pie Shop)
By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of a successfull pie shop in Amherst County has died at the age of 104.

Mary Woodruff passed away Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from Woodruff’s Store: Cafe and Pie Shop.

“Mama gained her heavenly wings last night and is now with the Lord! Although she will be terribly missed, she would want us to go on.”

The post continued, stating the store would open as usual Wednesday, but would limit its menu for the remainder of the week.

Mary Woodruff and her husband, James, operated the business as a country store for 30 years, before closing in 1983. Her daughter, Angela Scott, reopened it as a pie shop in 1998.

Woodruff’s family said in April she had entered hospice care due to a sudden change in her health, and that they would be spending as much time as possible with her “in what may be her final days.”

Woodruff’s is located at 3297 Elon Road, in Monroe, Virginia.

