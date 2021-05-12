Advertisement

Big rig fire closes Danville ramp

Danville Expressway Ramp Fire
Danville Expressway Ramp Fire(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ramp from northbound Danville Expressway to River Park was expected to be closed several hours Wednesday.

The closure was due to a tractor trailer that caught fire while carrying cars, and spilled fuel.


Danville Expressway Ramp Fire(Danville Police)

Danville Police warned drivers to expect a traffic slowdown on Danville Expressway, and portions of River Park to Dan Daniels Park may be blocked.

