Big rig fire closes Danville ramp

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ramp from northbound Danville Expressway to River Park was expected to be closed several hours Wednesday.

The closure was due to a tractor trailer that caught fire while carrying cars, and spilled fuel.

Danville Expressway Ramp Fire (Danville Police)

Danville Police warned drivers to expect a traffic slowdown on Danville Expressway, and portions of River Park to Dan Daniels Park may be blocked.

