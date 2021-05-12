Botetourt County Public Schools to launch virtual academy

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is partnering with an online schooling platform to create a virtual academy next school year.

“For some students the virtual option for learning has been a blessing for them and they are blossoming in this new environment,” Virtual Learning and Technology Coordinator Leah Stephenson said.

To keep that success going the Botetourt County Public Schools partnered with Stride Learning Solutions to launch BCPS Virtual Academy.

“We want to make sure that the curriculum we provide is still of the same quality that we would provide in our classrooms,” Stephenson said.

The online school platform will provide the teachers and the lessons all while following the district’s guidelines. The school system said this was a cost effective option and would ease some of the workload for Botetourt County teachers.

“My goal is to remove the responsibility off our classroom teachers if possible because this year they have been required to teach the students in front of them and the students on the computer screen,” Superintendent Jonathan Russ said.

Virtual students, from kindergarten to 12th grade, will be able to choose from a variety of classes and even participate in extracurricular activities through the school district.

The district said the virtual academy will follow the same grading guidelines and calendar as in-person students.

“Even though there may be other students in the class the way the teachers are working with the Botetourt students is specific to Botetourt,” Stephenson said.

About 65 students have signed up for the virtual academy. The district said it hopes to see that number grow in the coming years as the program expands.

