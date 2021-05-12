Boy Scouts of America preparing for summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s almost summertime and the Boy Scouts of America are working to get kids and families back outside and exploring this season

Representatives with the Blue Ridge Mountain Scouts say they’re preparing camps that have been shuttered for over a year and making sure the facilities are clean and safe for the kids.

The council has more than 2,000 kids signed up to participate in activities this summer. Plus, the chapter will be moving offices.

Scout Executive George Clay says the council will still be based in Roanoke, but will be downsizing their current office space off Valley View Boulevard.

“We cover 23 counties, so a lot of our folks work out in their service area, whether it’s Wytheville or Lynchburg or Martinsville, so having them based out of here doesn’t make a lot of sense,” explains Clay.

Representatives with the organization say they are also working to offer programs to non-scouts this fall

