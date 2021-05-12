Advertisement

Clouds early followed by increasing sunshine

Highs remain 10-15 degrees below average for the next few days
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler air continues this week
  • Minimal showers chances until late Thursday
  • Warming up by the weekend

WEDNESDAY

We start the day with plenty of cloud coverage. A few showers are possible early in the morning as that system slides to our south. The best chance for showers will be for counties

Showers are possible tomorrow, but in limited locations.
Showers are possible tomorrow, but in limited locations.(WDBJ Weather)

along the North Carolina/Virginia border. We will see decreasing clouds in the afternoon with our highs in the 50s and 60s.

WALLOPS ROCKET LAUNCH

NASA’s suborbital rocket launch was scrubbed again Tuesday evening due to clouds close to the launch area at Wallops Island and in the observation area in Bermuda. It has now been pushed back to no later than Wednesday at 8:06 PM.

This specific rocket will release barium vapor clouds. NASA says to expect green to violet clouds after the vapor release. Though it may not be as vibrant as some of our morning rocket sightings lately, it should still be a cool sight!

NASA has another chance to launch the rocket tonight.
NASA has another chance to launch the rocket tonight.(WDBJ)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

It appears our next chance of showers will come late Thursday into Friday morning. Even then, it likely won’t appear as widespread soakers. Instead, scattered showers which won’t put a dent in our rainfall deficit for the month.

Any showers taper off early Friday with partial clearing expected along with highs in the 60s.

THE WEEKEND

By the weekend, a southwest wind will help bring afternoon highs back to the 70s for many areas. While the weekend starts dry, there are still some discrepancies in the models regarding the timing of our next front. A faster timing may bring more unsettled weather late in the weekend. We’ll know more as the week progresses.

Temperatures warm back into the 70s this weekend.
Temperatures warm back into the 70s this weekend.(WDBJ)

