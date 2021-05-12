Advertisement

Family reflects on life of Woodruff’s Store matriarch

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The inside of Woodruff’s Store in Amherst County feels a bit different Wednesday.

Pictures of one of the store’s brightest personalities show who the store is now missing.

104-year-old Mary Woodruff died Tuesday night, but her impact lives on.

“Children, small children, older adults, just everybody in between, they just loved her,” said Angela Scott.

Woodruff’s daughter Scott says her mother, also known as “Mama Woodruff,” will forever be a part of the store’s identity.

Without her, Scott says, the store wouldn’t be what it is today.

“She just showed so much love to everybody that, no, it wouldn’t have been the same, and it won’t be the same without her,” said Scott.

Woodruff called herself the entertainer, making customers of all ages smile and laugh.

The lessons she taught were invaluable.

“She taught me at a young age to do unto others as I would have them do unto me and it just stuck,” said Darnette Hill, daughter.

But now with her passing, her family says she’s gained her heavenly wings.

They plan to continue delivering pies to the lives of all the customers she’s touched, because they say it’s the right thing to do.

“She would want us to. She would definitely want us to keep going,” said Scott.

