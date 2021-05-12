Lynchburg police hold checkpoint to raise seat belt awareness

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police raised awareness on one issue Wednesday.

LPD and other departments held a checkpoint to remind people about wearing a seat belt.

It’s part of their twice-yearly initiative to click it or ticket.

Officers say wearing one can help save your life.

“It’s very important, I mean, it could save your life. Last year we had seven total fatalities and four of those were not wearing their seat belt so it’s very important to wear your seat belt,” said Josh Collins, sergeant.

The department plans to do other initiatives throughout the year as well.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.