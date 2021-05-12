Advertisement

Movies at Longwood returns to Salem for the summer

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Parks and Recreation’s Movies at Longwood is back for its 2021 season, with the fun beginning Friday, May 21.

“The Croods - A New Age” will kick off the park’s four-month movie season, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The Friday-night events are free for all ages and meant for the entire family to enjoy. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and a blanket, and cinema-style concessions will be available from Fun Times and The Tailgate. Pets are not allowed.

Other movies this year include “Aladdin,” set for June 25, “Miracle” to be shown on July 23 and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” scheduled for August 13.

For more information, call the Salem Parks and Rec. department at 540-375-3057.

