Pulaski County Public School staff to get five percent raises next year

The superintendent says the raises are well-deserved but still not enough.
By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All teachers and staff at Pulaski County Public Schools will be getting five percent raises next school year.

The move is a joint effort both from the state and additional funds from the county board of supervisors.

The district is hopeful this makes Pulaski Schools even more attractive for new teachers and people looking to move to the New River Valley to continue educating our youth.

“It is well-deserved and well earned, but it is still not enough,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers said. “We hope the General Assembly and the governor will continue the trend of recognizing the hard work of educators in trying to compensate them at a rate that is more in line with what teachers across the nation make.”

The county was able to give the district over $230,000 extra to supplement the raises and look toward future capital projects in the schools.

