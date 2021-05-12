Advertisement

RARA gets new executive director

By Bruce Young
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s food pantry has a new executive in charge.

The Rockbridge Area Relief Association announced the appointment of Lindsey Perez as its executive director starting June 1. She had been serving as its program director for the past three years.

The previous director, Jenn Handy, is moving out of the area.

”Actually next year we’re coming up on our fiftieth anniversary,” Perez said. “And so, as we reach that fiftieth anniversary, I’d like to continue on all the amazing work that RARA has achieving over the time that Jenn has been in leadership while look toward the future.”

The association not only operates the food pantry, but has a number of other programs including financial aid for heating and rent.

