Roanoke City to open Washington, Fallon Park pools this summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Cannonballs and doggie paddles are back on the schedule this summer for Roanoke City’s pools. The City’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced it plans to open the Washington and Fallon Park pools this summer, following 2020′s hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions last year.

“Having to keep the pools closed last year was very difficult in an already challenging year, so we are thrilled to be able to open them this summer,” said Lauren Woodson, Community Recreation Coordinator, in a statement. “Our department knows how important these facilities are to the citizens of Roanoke, and we are working hard to get them up and running.”

According to the statement, Parks and Rec is working to hire and trail pool staff, aiming to open the pools at the start of June. That opening day, however, is hanging on the Virginia Department of Health’s approval, which Parks and Rec staff say is experiencing a surge in permit applications.

Because some restrictions are still in place, the pools will only operate at 75 percent capacity, which amounts to a maximum of 225 people per pool. Entrance will be on a first-come, first-served basis and people will be required to answer COVID screening questions before they’re allowed in. Masks will be required when people enter and exit the pool, buy concessions and when using the bathrooms.

“Safety is our number-one priority this summer, so we will be adhering to all VDH guidelines. However, those seems to be rapidly changing, so we will adjust as restrictions change,” Woodson said in the statement.

Last year, locals raised money to help make sure the pools could reopen. About $20,000 of the $53,000 raised went to the local YMCA, according to the GoFundMe.

“Out of that total, $15,000 will be allocated to provide free swimming lessons for children and families that need that assistance,” wrote organizer Frank Cotter in a July 1 update to the fundraising page. “Priority will be given to families that utilize Washington Park and Fallon Park pools. $3000 [sic] will be allocated for swim team memberships for those children who want to join the YMCA swimming team. $2000 [sic] will be used for bus passes for these families.”

The remaining $33,000 went to the City for the Washington and Fallon Park Pools which, according to Parks and Rec, is being used for pool staff wages.

For daily hours of operation and pool rates, visit www.PlayRoanoke.com.

