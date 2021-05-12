Sears wins GOP nod for Lt. Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Del. Winsome Sears won the GOP nomination for Lt. Governor Tuesday night.

Sears garnered 54.39 percent of the vote over former Del. Tim Hugo’s 45.61 percent.

The voting lasted five rounds before the results were determined.

House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert released the following statement Tuesday in the aftermath of the 2021 Republican Convention:

“Congratulations to our statewide Republican ticket for 2021: Glenn Youngkin, the next Governor of Virginia, former Del. Winsome Sears, the next Lt. Governor of Virginia, and Del. Jason Miyares, the next Attorney General of Virginia! The voters have given us three outstanding standard bearers for our shared common-sense, conservative ideals.

“The House Republican Caucus is excited to be a part of this ticket. We’re running in every corner of the Commonwealth, in more seats than we’ve contested in a half century. I’m more confident than ever that voters will return a Republican majority to the House of Delegates in November. “We have the team. We have the tools. We have the ticket. Now, united as one Republican party, it’s time to go win!”

Click here for more on Youngkin’s victory Monday as the GOP nomination.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.