State, federal agencies relax restrictions for fuel transporters

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Tuesday, Governor Ralph Northam issued a State of Emergency in response to the pipeline shutdown.

That executive order allows some restrictions on fuel transportation to be temporarily relaxed to meet need. Governor Northam says the Department of Transportation has waived weight limits for fuel trucks. Additionally, the FDA is waiving regulations that typically require the use of low volatility gas during the summer months - which reduces ozone pollution. Other state and federal agencies are creating more flexibility for fuel transporters, to include a temporary hours of service exemption.

